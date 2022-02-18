4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $520,000

This is the one you've been waiting for: a classic brick home, renovated from stem to stern & truly move in ready! Updates since 2019 include: wall removed to create open concept living on the main floor w/a gorgeous new kitchen w/large island & quartz; 2 totally re-done bathrooms (the third was already nice); a new roof, carpeting, attic insulation, split rail fence, light fixtures and hardware. The deck rebuilt w/trex and additional space finished in the lower level to create a laundry/hobby room. This 2600 sf home is elevated for privacy, openness & views, and has incredible natural daylight. It is bright & cheery on the terrace level which has large windows, and houses a huge family room & an oversized bedroom w/2 closets, ideal for teen (or teens), in-laws, home office etc..The rear entry has durable flooring, and is perfect for a mudroom, cubby area, dump zone. The icing on the cake? A detached garage! Located in the desirable Greenbrier neighborhood, a short walk to Greenbrier Park & the Rivanna Trail, this is city convenience with the plus of County Schools, including the popular Woodbrook Elementary! See the walk-through Matterport tour linked below the pictures!