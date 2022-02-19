BRIGHT and SPACIOUS home with FENCED BACK YARD and stunning sunset views in winter! BACKS TO WOODS w/ access to Rivanna River trails. Gleaming HARDWOODS throughout main level show off the open concept floor plan. Anchored at home’s center is a CHEF'S KITCHEN which opens to GREAT ROOM w/ GAS FPL. Charming SUNROOM/DINING ROOM w/ CATHEDRAL CEILING and view to fenced yard with woods beyond. Kitchen GRANITE island with BREAKFAST BAR offers plenty of workspace. Upstairs find three bedrooms, hall bath, and large Owner’s Suite w/ WIC and private bath. Terrace level includes REC ROOM & FULL BATH, double-door walk-out and large storage room. FABULOUS OUTDOOR AREA welcomes w/ patio and big back yard! So much privacy yet minutes to shopping, restaurants, NGIC, UVA Research Park & airport.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $519,000
