Under construction and ready to welcome you home this July! This 2-car garage END UNIT townhome is underway at Proffit Terrace, a new community close to everything 29N has to offer: CHO airport, Target, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, NGIC/DIA, and many other shopping/dining options and everyday amenities. With its charming architecture (incorporating authentic stonework), generously-proportioned kitchen with abundant prep space, spacious owner's retreat and forth level loft and rooftop terrace you'll be eager to make the Poplar at Proffit Terrace your new home. This home also boasts numerous high-quality included features, such as oak stairs, solid core doors, wooden shelving, upgraded trim, and a 95% efficient gas furnace. Please note that all pictures are similar to. Model home now open!