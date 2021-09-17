4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

 Skip to main content
A rare and wonderful opportunity for single family detached living or an investment opportunity for rentals in a vibrant neighborhood close to to UVA grounds, UVA Hospital and JPA. A Charming home built in 1952. The home boasts detailed, artisan woodwork throughout and is situated on a large fenced lot with mature hardwood trees and shrubs. The property was a single family home converted to 2 - 2 bedroom apartments. A detached cottage garage with a loft serves as a workshop / studio. The property has a long paved driveway and offers plenty of off street parking! The home is currently vacant. The lockbox is located on the front porch containing all keys to the individual apartments and the garage.

