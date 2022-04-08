4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

This 4 bed 3.5 bath CAPE COD style home with FULL WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT in the HIGHLANDS neighborhood boasts a GREAT ROOM with high ceilings, GAS FIREPLACE, and private backyard views, FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET and ENSUITE BATH with a spa-like jetted soaker tub & glass shower, as well as an UPDATED KITCHEN (2016) featuring gorgeous QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, newer GE APPLIANCES, and MOTION-SENSING FAUCET! Host friends for a game night in the spacious BASEMENT REC ROOM; establish gardens in the SUNNY TIERED BACKYARD; park your car in the ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE; enjoy the CONVENIENCE of living just 3 minutes from BEAVER CREEK RESERVOIR & PARK, 5 minutes from Crozet's historic downtown, and 15 minutes from Charlottesville/UVA!