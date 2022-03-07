 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

COUNTRYSIDE LIVING IN IVY: This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home is sited on 3.39 acres at a high point on Gillums Ridge. Neighbors on either side are a far distance away providing privacy. The expansive screen porch and deck overlook a stream across the back of the acreage. And, most important, the 86+ acre farm across the road is in land use assuring that your rural vistas and winter mountain views remain intact. Yet this pastoral property is only a four-minute drive from Murray Elementary. Henley Middle School and Western Albemarle High School are 10 minutes away. UVA, the Medical Center and downtown Charlottesville are less than 20 minutes away. And Harris Teeter is 6 minutes down the road. Two of the four bedrooms are masters with adjoining full baths.

