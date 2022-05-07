4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,999

Desirable Forest Lakes home features bright and cheerful spaces, an open kitchen design, Stainless Appliances . welcoming den , office, or children's play room is also on the main level close to kitchen and living area. Engineered hardwood flooring and gas fireplace connect dining and living room. Enjoy a low maintenance home with 100 sq ft back deck . Half bath on main level. Laundry and Mudroom off kitchen. 2nd floor Master Bedroom and Bath with dual vanities and 2 additional Bedrooms with additional Full Bath. Upstairs Loft with bonus den or activity space, nice potential . Graciously sized walkout basement, has 4th bedroom, or may be a theater, rec room, and/or wine cellar includes cabinetry, wet bar, and sink. Large finished ceramic tiled full bath. Plenty of additional Storage in the unfinished utility room. Full Poured Cement Fdn with 220 Amp for Hot Tub Well built 2016 home well maintained. Owner enjoyed living in this location, and loves the natural sunlight and design of this home. Forest Lakes Lifestyle amenities include Fitness Center, 3 pools, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, Group Events and more. . Please call agent in advance. Supra Lockbox in place. Open House Wednesday 1-2:30 pm