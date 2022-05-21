4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,900

MOVE IN READY BAINBRIDGE IN BELVEDERE. Forget the lead time of new construction- this sought after floorplan is vacant and available immediately. Built in 2020, this nearly new townhome boasts a large, rear load, two car garage; engineered hardwood floors throughout the main level; a gourmet, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; a cozy gas fireplace; and a huge 20'x8' trex deck off the back of the home with views. The finished bedroom and full bath in the basement can serve as a home office or a second master suite. Fiber internet is included in the HOA fee.