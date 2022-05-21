 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,900

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,900

MOVE IN READY BAINBRIDGE IN BELVEDERE. Forget the lead time of new construction- this sought after floorplan is vacant and available immediately. Built in 2020, this nearly new townhome boasts a large, rear load, two car garage; engineered hardwood floors throughout the main level; a gourmet, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; a cozy gas fireplace; and a huge 20'x8' trex deck off the back of the home with views. The finished bedroom and full bath in the basement can serve as a home office or a second master suite. Fiber internet is included in the HOA fee.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.

Police say Thursday crash victims from Palmyra

Police say Thursday crash victims from Palmyra

Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert