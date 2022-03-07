 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,500

A light filled home with lots of character...Set on just over an acre of lovely woods...Featuring a semi circle driveway, and an additional driveway to the terrace level in-law suite...Or this area could be a terrific family room, with a masonary fireplace with optional wood stove insert...The county records don't include the second floor, 2 room master suite, or the sunken sunroom/great room wing (my favorite room) with vaulted ceilings...Full length deck will be great for entertaining...The terrace level has an unfinished space that would be great for a shop or wood working space...

