4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,000

Great central location on .88 acres just 8 minutes to UVA! Spacious raised ranch with full finished walkout basement and 3-bay detached garage. Covered front porch opens to main level offering gleaming hardwoods, Living Room, Family Room open to Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dining Room open to large back Deck, Full Bath, and Bedroom. Upstairs owner's suite with attached bath, two more upstairs bedrooms share a jack and jill full bath. Basement opens to lovely patio area. 768-foot 3-bay garage and car lift is a tinkerer's dream! One year home warranty included with acceptable offer.