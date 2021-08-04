 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/1 FROM 1-3PM! RIVERWOOD SUBDIVISION ACROSS FROM NGIC AND DIA. MOVE IN READY! QUICK CLOSE POSSIBLE. 4056 FINISHED SQ FT! 4 Bedrooms with loft on 2nd floor. Work from home in separate office on main floor. Largely finished basement with full bath and den and additional storage. Hardwood on main floor, 9' ceilings, open concept, granite countertops in the kitchen, kitchen island with a bar, stainless steel appliances, double oven, walk in pantry, sunroom with bar, gas fireplace in the family room, a master bedroom you can play baseball in with 2 spacious walk in closets, nice soaking tub and separate shower in master bathroom. 2 car garage, a nice paver stone patio in the back. Great Shopping nearby and very convenient to Charlottesville or DC.- Some Pictures are virtually staged.

