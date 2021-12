4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $497,405

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! The Allegheny features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and includes a finished basement and 2-car garage for mid 2022 move-in. Plus, a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, and an open-concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*