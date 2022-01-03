Nicely kept fantastic move-in ready house! This stately Colonial offers 9' ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors throughout on first and second levels. Outstanding kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, with newer stainless steel appliances. Two gas fireplaces (main level and basement), upscale ceramic tiled master bath with whirlpool tub, finished recreation room (with built-in speakers) and full bath on basement level. Double tiered deck with a portion of it covered, private, wooded lot in lovely established neighborhood, easy commute to NGIC and UVA, close to airport, and shopping. Enjoy spacious 2-car garage with utility sink and newly paved driveway. No HOA fees!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $490,000
