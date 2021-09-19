RIVERWOOD SUBDIVISION ACROSS FROM NGIC AND DIA. MOVE IN READY! QUICK CLOSE POSSIBLE. 4056 FINISHED SQ FT! 4 Bedrooms with loft on 2nd floor. Work from home in separate office on main floor. Largely finished basement with full bath and den and additional storage. Hardwood on main floor, 9' ceilings, open concept, granite countertops in the kitchen, kitchen island with a bar, stainless steel appliances, double oven, walk in pantry, sunroom with bar, gas fireplace in the family room, a master bedroom you can play baseball in with 2 spacious walk in closets, nice soaking tub and separate shower in master bathroom. 2 car garage, a nice paver stone patio in the back. Great Shopping nearby and very convenient to Charlottesville or DC.- Some Pictures are virtually staged.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
At 1:39 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 313 Second St. SE., where the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery is located.
“In hindsight, I would have engaged the City Council more directly in my deliberations and worked in partnership with Chief Brackney to develop an improvement plan. Fact is, I just did not have the luxury of time."
Among the fatalities were two pedestrians
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
The ACC football power poll voting panel faces some difficult choices after another wild weekend of games in the conference.
During a dismissal hearing, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon grilled Schilling's attorney about arguments connecting the Albemarle County general registrar to a mask dispute and voting delay.
I decided to act because I felt we were heading into another situation where Charlottesville Police Department would be gripped in chaos.