 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $485,000

Spectacular location for this better than new luxury end unit townhome in desirable Cascadia neighborhood. This beautiful home features amazing mountain and sunset views. Main level features spacious bright living room, island kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and pantry, large dining area overlooking fenced backyard. Upper level features master suite with private bath and walk-in closet, second bedroom with en-suite bath and laundry on this level also. Finished attic area features bedroom and third full bath with rooftop balcony to take in the breathtaking views. Entry level features 4th bedroom, half bath and one car garage. Fenced backyard with patio. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, playgrounds and lawn maintenance. Convenient to downtown, UVA, Darden Towe Park, shopping, restaurants and Interstate 64.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert