Spectacular location for this better than new luxury end unit townhome in desirable Cascadia neighborhood. This beautiful home features amazing mountain and sunset views. Main level features spacious bright living room, island kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and pantry, large dining area overlooking fenced backyard. Upper level features master suite with private bath and walk-in closet, second bedroom with en-suite bath and laundry on this level also. Finished attic area features bedroom and third full bath with rooftop balcony to take in the breathtaking views. Entry level features 4th bedroom, half bath and one car garage. Fenced backyard with patio. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, playgrounds and lawn maintenance. Convenient to downtown, UVA, Darden Towe Park, shopping, restaurants and Interstate 64.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $485,000
