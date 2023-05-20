Recently built in Cascadia, an amenity rich more spacious, walkable community. Pearl Certified energy efficient construction for comfort and lower utilities. This rear loading 2 car garage townhome features an open floor plan and 4th bedroom. Enter the home on the lower level with bedroom or office and full bath. The open main level features a kitchen with island flanked by living and dining on either side. Access to maintenance free composite deck. Upstairs offers the owner's suite with private bath and walk in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry. Luxury vinyl floor across all levels. Cascadia amenities include a pool, club house, sidewalks, playground and great views. Close to Downtown Cville, Darden Park, and the Rivanna River trail system.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $479,900
