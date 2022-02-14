Unique offering in Forest Lakes North! This custom-built home sits on a lot with a delightful, park-like setting. Exquisite details include high ceilings, glass doors with transoms leading to front and back porches, hardwood floors, front parlor (or library/office), huge family room with wood burning fire place & built-ins, luxurious 1st. floor master suite, 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, with a half bath on the main level. Plenty of storage in over-sized 2-car garage, walk-in & walk-up attic areas. This house is ready for updating & rejuvenation, and is priced below the current Albemarle County Tax Assessment.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000
