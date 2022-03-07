 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

Well Cared for Home conveniently located in Mill Creek with attached side loading 2 car garage, large rear deck for entertaining, level yard and paved drive. Featured are the updated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Cabinets and Breakfast Bar with Pendant Lights, Bar Stools and Breakfast Nook. In addition, there is a family room and dining room, as well as a First Floor Owner's Suite with updated bath, double sinks, walk-in shower with glass brick wall, heated floors and Laundry. The second floor boasts a large great room with craft sink and large closet. There are two additional bedrooms and plenty of closet and eve storage. Roof was replaced in 2007. Minutes from 5th Street Station! UVA and the Downtown Mall are nearby.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert