4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

Enter into this FRESHLY PAINTED and beautifully RENOVATED 2-story BELMONT home with a LARGE CORNER LOT yard, FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM, and BRAND NEW ROOF to experience newer plumbing, heating & AC, lighting, laundry, flooring, and MORE! Prepare meals in the UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN featuring NEWER WHITE CABINETS, updated appliances, and separate bar! Relax on the ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH and SPACIOUS BACK DECK, and store yard equipment in the WALK-IN CRAWL SPACE! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED across the street from Clark Elementary and within close walking/cycling/driving proximity to anywhere downtown! TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL AUGUST 15, 2022.