 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $468,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $468,000

Open House Saturday March 26th from 1:00 – 3:00 and March 27th from 1:00 – 3:00 Exquisite Colonial home offers 4 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half baths. Formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen has been updated to offer granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless appliances and back splash, with a lovely eat in breakfast nook overlooking the back yard and deck. Master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet. Partially finished walk out basement offers half bath, living room and bonus room. There is also storage space! Enjoy the pool, multiple lakes, tennis, walking trails and all that Forest Lakes Community offers. This home is truly move in ready! Check out the Virtual Tour!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert