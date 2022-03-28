Open House Saturday March 26th from 1:00 – 3:00 and March 27th from 1:00 – 3:00 Exquisite Colonial home offers 4 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half baths. Formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen has been updated to offer granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless appliances and back splash, with a lovely eat in breakfast nook overlooking the back yard and deck. Master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet. Partially finished walk out basement offers half bath, living room and bonus room. There is also storage space! Enjoy the pool, multiple lakes, tennis, walking trails and all that Forest Lakes Community offers. This home is truly move in ready! Check out the Virtual Tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $468,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
kknott@dailyprogress.com
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
The incident occurred hours after a fundraiser for the Peace in the Streets at Fry's Spring Beach Club ended.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is receiving a $5.75 million grant from writer and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to help fund…
The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units.
The temporary injunction issued late Wednesday only extends to the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit who sued last month challenging the legality of the new state law.
Fluvanna County officials say they are “monitoring an evolving situation with a privately-owned dam” located at McIver Lake.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Rivanna River between Pantops and Woolen Mills could be placed near the end of East Market Stre…
Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.