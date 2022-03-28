4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $468,000

Open House Saturday March 26th from 1:00 – 3:00 and March 27th from 1:00 – 3:00 Exquisite Colonial home offers 4 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half baths. Formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen has been updated to offer granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless appliances and back splash, with a lovely eat in breakfast nook overlooking the back yard and deck. Master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet. Partially finished walk out basement offers half bath, living room and bonus room. There is also storage space! Enjoy the pool, multiple lakes, tennis, walking trails and all that Forest Lakes Community offers. This home is truly move in ready! Check out the Virtual Tour!