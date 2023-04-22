OPEN SUNDAY 4/23 1-3PM! Pristine end-unit townhouse sitting on one of the best elevated corner lots in the neighborhood with beautiful mountain views from every level plus 2-car garage! Step inside to an inviting foyer with hall closet. First floor bedroom (or home office) and full bath plus storage. Upstairs enjoy a bright, open concept Great room, spacious living area and powder room. A true chef's center island kitchen features an oversized breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless appliances and pantry closet. Nice size dining area opens to an elevated rear deck. The top floor features three bedrooms, two baths and convenient laundry closet with extra room for storage. At a day's end, retreat to your owners suite featuring a walk-in closet, tiled luxury bath with a glass enclosed walk-in shower and dual sink vanity. HVAC system with upgraded air purification. Freshly sealed driveway and deck. Meticulously maintained. All systems just 5 years young.