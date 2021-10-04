4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $465,000

OPEN SUNDAY 10/3 12-2PM. Welcome to sought after Cory Farm! This 4/5 BR home features beautiful new LVP flooring throughout 1st floor and in upstairs hall bath and laundry room, solid cherry wood cabinets, new sliding glass door, freshly manicured landscaping, and newer HVAC units. Modern open concept 1st floor with kitchen open to breakfast nook and great room with easy access to level and fully fenced backyard with mature landscaping. Office or 5th BR on 1st floor adds versatility. Master BR with vaulted ceiling, two closets, and jetted tub. 3 additional BRs on 2nd floor, one is 22 x 14 and can serve as a bonus or multipurpose room. Pull down attic plus lots of closets for storage space. Easy 15 min commute to UVA or downtown; Western Alb schools; great common area with walking trails and creek; HOA includes trash and recycling.