Welcome to this stunning & contemporary home located in a desirable location. With four levels of living space, a 2-car garage, & a covered exterior terrace, this home offers the perfect combination of comfort and style. As you enter through the front door, you'll find a bedroom with an attached bathroom, providing privacy & convenience for guests or family members. The 2nd level of this home features an open concept design that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining area, & great room, perfect for hosting dinner parties or enjoying casual meals with family and friends. This level also offers a half bath and walk-in pantry for all of your storage needs. On the 3rd level, the primary suite is a private oasis with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom featuring modern fixtures and a luxurious shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a bedroom-level laundry complete the 3rd floor. The 4th floor of this home is a versatile loft space that opens up to a covered exterior terrace perfect for hosting gatherings or indulging in your morning coffee or evening cocktail while taking in the views! Don't miss the opportunity to make this luxurious home your own. Contact us today to schedule a private showing!