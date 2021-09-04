THE ONLY NEW CONSTRUCTION IN CHARLOTTESVILLE WITH INCLUDED FINISHED BASEMENTS. The Allegheny features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. Plus, a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, and an open-concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. PLUS, the NEXT SALE ONLY will receive $5,000 in savings!*
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $463,590
Related to this story
Most Popular
The announcement did little to clarify the reasons for either employment decision, but followed months of behind the scenes struggles that were recently brought to public attention.
Places north and west of Richmond stand to see the biggest soaking
Amber Harper said that her 15-year-old son, Ti’lor Harper, was checking on his cousin, who was involved in the fight, but didn’t know what happened that led to her son ending up on the ground underneath two deputies.
“It's trying to get your toddler to wear a mask,” she said. “If the toddler feels like it, they do it and if they don't, they don’t. It’s not viciousness; it’s not meanness. You can explain until you are blue in the face but the toddler is going to take the mask off.”
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
Several members of the UVa Board of Visitors told athletics staff on Friday that they support funding a $136 million athletics project that includes $65 million to build a football training facility and $22 million to renovate the existing facility for use as an Olympic sports training facility.
Among those expressing shock and frustration with Brackney’s termination was Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who took to Facebook on Wednesday evening to share her thoughts.
The collision occurred at a construction site in the 900 block of Druid Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday.
Royal A. Gurley, Jr. will start the job Oct. 4.
For the first time since 2016, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s recruiting class includes three top-100 players.