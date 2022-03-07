 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $460,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $460,000

A rare chance to purchase a classic home in Ivy under 500k. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial home sets atop an elevated lot with a rare flat backyard. A highlight is the almost-acre lot with seasonal mountain views! Among the many features are two fireplaces, a family room addition, and built-in bookshelves. Patio in back is perfect for outdoor dining. Quiet, established neighborhood in Meriwether school district. A stone's throw to Meriwether Springs Vineyard, Blue Ridge Swim Club, and Meriwether Lewis Elementary school.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert