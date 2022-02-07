4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $459,900

Raintree gem - move in ready! Wonderful layout with nice flow, spacious eat in kitchen, home office, living room, dining room and AWESOME family room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Three doorways to an expansive deck overlooking a great back yard. New stainless appliances and freshly painted throughout. 4 bedrooms upstairs with large owner's suite. Bamboo flooring. Fiber optic internet available. Off street parking. Super location! Minutes to shopping and dining along 29 north and to historic downtown. Short drive to Pen Park which offers hiking trails, picnicking, softball, tennis and volleyball; to the Meadowcreek Creek Golf Course; and to Ivy Creek Natural Area. Open House Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM.