New on the market in the Belvedere neighborhood! French doors from the main room open to a spacious front porch. Wood floors are found throughout the home, upstairs and down. Kitchen is with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher and refrigerator new in the last 2 years) and granite countertops. A breakfast nook overlooks a backyard with a patio, garden arbor and flower bed. The home is bright with lots of natural light, and shutters are found as window treatments throughout. 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor and the bonus room is found all the way up; great for an office, guest room, or playroom. The home is within walking distance to Fairview Pool and Tennis club, and the new indoor SOCA facility. Close proximity to the bus stop, no standing outside in the rain and cold on school mornings! Neighborhood amenities include a shared greenspace at the Village Green, a neighborhood garden, playground, and dog park. At the back of the neighborhood you will find direct access to the Rivanna trail leading down to the creeks and river. TING internet has been installed in the neighborhood, and is included in the homeowners fee. NEW PRICE!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
At 1:39 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 313 Second St. SE., where the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery is located.
“In hindsight, I would have engaged the City Council more directly in my deliberations and worked in partnership with Chief Brackney to develop an improvement plan. Fact is, I just did not have the luxury of time."
Among the fatalities were two pedestrians
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
The ACC football power poll voting panel faces some difficult choices after another wild weekend of games in the conference.
During a dismissal hearing, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon grilled Schilling's attorney about arguments connecting the Albemarle County general registrar to a mask dispute and voting delay.
I decided to act because I felt we were heading into another situation where Charlottesville Police Department would be gripped in chaos.