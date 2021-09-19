4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $459,000

New on the market in the Belvedere neighborhood! French doors from the main room open to a spacious front porch. Wood floors are found throughout the home, upstairs and down. Kitchen is with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher and refrigerator new in the last 2 years) and granite countertops. A breakfast nook overlooks a backyard with a patio, garden arbor and flower bed. The home is bright with lots of natural light, and shutters are found as window treatments throughout. 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor and the bonus room is found all the way up; great for an office, guest room, or playroom. The home is within walking distance to Fairview Pool and Tennis club, and the new indoor SOCA facility. Close proximity to the bus stop, no standing outside in the rain and cold on school mornings! Neighborhood amenities include a shared greenspace at the Village Green, a neighborhood garden, playground, and dog park. At the back of the neighborhood you will find direct access to the Rivanna trail leading down to the creeks and river. TING internet has been installed in the neighborhood, and is included in the homeowners fee. NEW PRICE!