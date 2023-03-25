With a view of the Rivanna River and the western mountain range, you won't want to miss this 2018 Riverwood home in Northern Albemarle. Entering the foyer you will find the living room to the right. The large open family room, dining area, and kitchen span the rear of the home where you can take in the peaceful serenity of the wooded view and enjoy total privacy. Also on the first floor are a convenient laundry room just inside the garage and a half bath. 4 bedrooms up, including a huge primary suite make for a straightforward floorplan. The basement level is mostly finished with high ceilings and the possibility of many different uses, including rec room or home office. Multiple storage areas and a rough in for Full Bath as well. Don't miss the 2 car garage. HOA takes care of snow removal and trash. Easy access to NGIC, the airport, Hollymead towncenter and all northern wineries and other attractions. Additionally, two separate playgrounds are in close walking distance.