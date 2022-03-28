4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $450,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 1-4. 3/27 - Renovated $50K must see home New paint, carpet, granite counters and island. 4 large bedrooms including 1st floor master suite allows room for all. . New stove and fan installed soon on order. . Lower level for office, family fun, living space for family if finish rough in bath and carpet to be installed soon lower level. Incredible private rear lot to escape to and enjoy large exterior deck. Convenient everything I64, UVA, Wegmans and 5th St station, downtown and a very popular neighborhood. 1 yr old heatpump. cedar siding replacing & stained. Please excuse pics work in progress, professional pics next week.