Enjoy low maintenance living in this like-new end unit townhouse in Hollymead Town Center conveniently located near many shopping and dining options, NGIC and CHO! The incredibly flexible floor plan offers access to the 2-car garage, a bedroom and a full bath on the entry level - perfect for guests. The open main level filled with natural light features the living room, eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, a large center island and a pantry and the dining area that leads to the oversized rear deck. A conveniently located half bath completes this level. The 3rd floor includes the primary bedroom with an attached bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, full hall bath and the laundry closet. Additional flex space can be found on the 4th floor loft, with a mini split heating/cooling unit, which provides access the rooftop terrace! The HOA covers yard maintenance, trash pickup, area maintenance and playground.