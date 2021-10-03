4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $450,000

Less than a mile to Charlottesville's Historic Downtown Mall, this adorable 'cottage' is situated on 1/4 of an acre beautifully landscaped, secluded lot - fully fenced, mature trees, many shrubs and perennials. Recently remodeled: concrete counters with slate backsplash; open floor-plan with lots of natural light (picture windows). The basement is finished with well-planned places and spaces, big family room, bedroom and full bath, a fantastic workshop; and access to the private patio, yard and garden. This is a very peaceful setting in the City - what a find!