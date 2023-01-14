4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $449,000

Move-in ready! Luxury townhome with 4 bedrooms, open concept living and dining, sun filled rooms, and storage galore checks all the boxes on your wish list. Terrace level has 4th bedroom with half bath and backyard access. You'll appreciate the incredible storage space in the insulated, fully floored attic. The kitchen is the showstopper: white cabinets, pantry, gas stove, and space for everyone at the island. The location is superb if you want proximity to Downtown, UVA, and main roadways. Enjoy shopping at Wegman's, and grabbing takeout from the variety of restaurants at Fifth Street Station. Enjoy the amenities available to residents of Avinity: community clubhouse, fitness center, play area, trails, snow removal, and yard maintenance.