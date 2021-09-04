4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $439,175

THE ONLY NEW CONSTRUCTION IN CHARLOTTESVILLE WITH INCLUDED FINISHED BASEMENTS. The Adrian features 4 beds, 3.5 baths, plus a 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. Includes a large owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, and an open-concept main level with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. PLUS a full finished basement with private bedroom and full bath. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. PLUS, the NEXT SALE ONLY will receive $5,000 in savings!*