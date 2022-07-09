4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $439,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION WITHOUT THE WAIT IN FOREST LAKES! This brand new townhome in Forest Lakes is 100% complete & move-in ready! Steps from the Forest Lakes pool, walking trails, soccer field & more, this townhome boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private back deck, and a fully finished walkout basement with bedroom & rec. room. Plus, a gourmet kitchen with oversized island, maple linen cabinets, granite, stainless & appliances, pendant lights, hutch & light filled morning room with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The luxury owner’s suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet & private spa-like bath. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & inspected by a 3rd party for quality. Receive $7,5000 toward closing costs or interest rate buy-down when financing through NVR Mortgage!*