4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $439,000

This charming, turnkey c. 1920 farmhouse is conveniently located in the sought after Fry's Spring neighborhood and offers 4 BRs, 2 full BAs and an open, flexible floor plan. Fully renovated and restored in 2016-17, recently replaced items include all kitchen appliances, windows, roof, water heater and heat pump. 1st floor bed and bath can be offered as a guest suite with it's own tiled hallway that leads to a covered back porch entryway. Other noteworthy exterior features include a full-width covered front porch, a sunny and level fenced in front yard, off street parking, interior/ exterior access to unfinished basement and a large detached storage shed. Minutes to UVA Grounds/ hospital, downtown, 64 and 5th Street Station and walking distance to Azalea Park, Jackson Via elementary, Rivanna trails and Fry's Spring Beach Club, this is an opportunity that can't be missed. Appts now available!