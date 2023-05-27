Indulge in effortless, low-maintenance living with this pristine end unit townhouse in Hollymead Town Center. Boasting a prime location near an array of shopping, dining, NGIC, and CHO. The contemporary floor plan offers a perfect balance of functionality and style. The entry level greets you with a 2-car garage, a guest bedroom, and a full bath, ideal for accommodating visitors or creating a private sanctuary. Ascend to the sun-filled main level, where the open layout creates a seamless flow. The living room exudes warmth and relaxation, while the gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliances, a spacious center island, and a pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area leads to a spacious rear deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Completing this level is a conveniently located half bath. The third floor hosts the primary bedroom with an en-suite bath and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, and a laundry closet. For added flexibility, the fourth-floor loft offers extra space and access to a rooftop terrace for soaking up panoramic views. Enjoy a carefree lifestyle with the HOA covering yard maintenance, trash pickup, area upkeep, and a playground.