4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $432,000

Absolutely stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in the highly desirable Belvedere community! This end unit townhouse is in perfect condition, offers incredible natural light as well as an open floorplan and a 2-car rear access garage. Entry level offers a guest suite with attached bathroom. The main level offers an open family room, kitchen and dining area with a screened-in porch with fan and recessed lighting for you to enjoy ! Kitchen boasts beautiful white cabinets, tile backsplash and granite countertops. The top floor features the primary bedroom with a luxurious attached bath, 2 additional bathrooms with a full hall bath and a laundry area. The Belvedere community has large green spaces, playgrounds, sidewalks, a community garden, access to Fairview Swim/Tennis Club is right next door, Greenberry's coffee at The Center and the SOCA Fieldhouse ! HOA includes TING internet, snow removal and trash.