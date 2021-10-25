 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $432,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $432,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $432,000

Absolutely stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in the highly desirable Belvedere community! This end unit townhouse is in perfect condition, offers incredible natural light as well as an open floorplan and a 2-car rear access garage. Entry level offers a guest suite with attached bathroom. The main level offers an open family room, kitchen and dining area with a screened-in porch with fan and recessed lighting for you to enjoy ! Kitchen boasts beautiful white cabinets, tile backsplash and granite countertops. The top floor features the primary bedroom with a luxurious attached bath, 2 additional bathrooms with a full hall bath and a laundry area. The Belvedere community has large green spaces, playgrounds, sidewalks, a community garden, access to Fairview Swim/Tennis Club is right next door, Greenberry's coffee at The Center and the SOCA Fieldhouse ! HOA includes TING internet, snow removal and trash.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert