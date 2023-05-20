Light filled end unit townhome in a terrific location at end of street and convenient to Charlottesville, UVA Hospital, I-64 entrance and Fifth Street Station with plenty of restaurants and entertainment. The main level features an open concept making it ideal for entertaining and family fun. The walk out basement has a spacious family room, bedroom and full bathroom. It would be perfect for guests and/or teens. Other nice features include wood floors, maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter and ample storage space.