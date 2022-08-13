 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $430,000

Enter into this IMMACULATE STANLEY MARTIN HOMES 3-story Arts & Crafts style townhome to experience BRIGHT ROOMS throughout, an ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE, LARGE BACK DECK just perfect for entertaining, and a chef's EAT-IN KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, a huge ISLAND with barstools, flawless high-end dark wood cabinetry, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (dishwasher, electric range, refrigerator, microwave), spacious pantry, and BREAKFAST NOOK/dining room! The main level INDESTRUCTIBLE WOOD LAMINATE flooring compliments the endless ENTERTAINING POTENTIAL that this OPEN CONCEPT floorplan has to offer! Located just minutes from Mountain View Elementary, Monticello High School, and 5th Street Station shopping! Open House Sun 8/7 12-2PM.

