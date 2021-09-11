 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $429,810

Model home investment opportunity with guaranteed 12-month leaseback of $2,800 per month! The Allegheny boasts an open-concept design with 4 spacious bedrooms, including a large owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, plus a spacious kitchen with large island, granite & stainless appliances, covered rear porch, full finished basement, and 2-car garage. Every new home in Riverwood is tested, inspected & HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & is inspected for quality by a 3rd party. Purchase by 9/30/20 to receive $3,500 toward closing costs!*

