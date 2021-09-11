4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $429,810

Model home investment opportunity with guaranteed 12-month leaseback of $2,800 per month! The Allegheny boasts an open-concept design with 4 spacious bedrooms, including a large owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, plus a spacious kitchen with large island, granite & stainless appliances, covered rear porch, full finished basement, and 2-car garage. Every new home in Riverwood is tested, inspected & HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & is inspected for quality by a 3rd party. Purchase by 9/30/20 to receive $3,500 toward closing costs!*
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she is tired of battling racism in Charlottesville. Her decision comes on the heels of the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
While Mayor Nikuyah Walker apologized for the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney, no one else on Council was willing to discuss the termination, even as frustrated citizens demanded answers.
“Michael [Payne] couldn't bring himself to defend a Black [woman]. Sena [Magill], blindly following whiteness as she has done since January 1, 2020. Heather [Hill] and Lloyd [Snook] have been consistent advocates of white is right, white power and the power of whiteness,” Walker wrote.
Albemarle County is hoping will help address longstanding concerns about traffic in the corridor.
RICHMOND — A Northern Virginia sheriff is warning that counterfeit pills have led to two overdoses.
Jenny Koch, project manager with Cville Plans Together, said the team received more than 2,300 comments on the proposed map.
While in a bathroom in the restaurant, a patron was shot and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet entered the bathroom after being fired from an adjacent bathroom.
According to the complaint, the VOF alleges that a property owner along U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area built a house that exceeds easement restrictions on dwelling size by nearly three times.
Four years after his death, the dream of 5-year-old Bennett Charles McClurken-Gibney, whose inherited disease put him in a wheelchair for much of his short life, is closer to coming true.
With fans back in the stands, the Virginia football team opens its season with a commanding 43-0 win over William & Mary.