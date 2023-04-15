This immaculately maintained, modern and light-filled 4-BED 3.5-BATH, 2,120 FIN SQ FT END UNIT TOWNHOME features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining including a well-equipped EAT-IN KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, gorgeous backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances/gas range, and EXTENDED WINE BAR ADDITION with WINE FRIDGE. Drink in the MOUNTAIN VIEWS from either the OVERSIZED SUNNY BACK DECK or the upstairs PRIMARY SUITE with soaker tub, two sinks, spacious glass shower, thoughtful tray ceiling, and roomy WALK-IN CLOSET! Welcome guests with a FIRST FLOOR IN-LAW/GUEST BEDROOM SUITE and enjoy plenty of parking/storage space with an attached 2-CAR GARAGE. Located within the Sunset Overlook neighborhood featuring a playground and guest parking steps away, and just 5 minutes from Wegmans/5th Street Station and Azalea Park, 10 minutes from UVA/the hospital/historic downtown mall! Open House Sun 4/16 12-2PM.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
The University of Virginia’s ambassadors, the contracted public safety team once limited to patrols on Grounds and the nearby Corner, have exp…
As enrollment begins to shrink, Virginia colleges are entering a new era that could cause some to close or cut jobs and programs.
A Charlottesville teenager was arrested on Friday and charged with sexually assaulting residents at the Kappa Delta sorority house on Chancell…
In the Hawaiian language, the word “aloha” is more than just a greeting; it signifies shared love and fellowship. At the grand opening of Hawa…