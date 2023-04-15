This immaculately maintained, modern and light-filled 4-BED 3.5-BATH, 2,120 FIN SQ FT END UNIT TOWNHOME features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining including a well-equipped EAT-IN KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, gorgeous backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances/gas range, and EXTENDED WINE BAR ADDITION with WINE FRIDGE. Drink in the MOUNTAIN VIEWS from either the OVERSIZED SUNNY BACK DECK or the upstairs PRIMARY SUITE with soaker tub, two sinks, spacious glass shower, thoughtful tray ceiling, and roomy WALK-IN CLOSET! Welcome guests with a FIRST FLOOR IN-LAW/GUEST BEDROOM SUITE and enjoy plenty of parking/storage space with an attached 2-CAR GARAGE. Located within the Sunset Overlook neighborhood featuring a playground and guest parking steps away, and just 5 minutes from Wegmans/5th Street Station and Azalea Park, 10 minutes from UVA/the hospital/historic downtown mall! Open House Sun 4/16 12-2PM.