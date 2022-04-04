Charming 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in Fry Springs Neighborhood! Excellent investment opportunity for student rental or single family home. Brand New Shingle Roof!! On the main floor, enjoy ample natural light in a spacious living room with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and kitchen. Relax or entertain in the private, fenced front court yard underneath a gorgeous, mature maple tree. Off Street parking spot beside courtyard. Finished, walkout basement apartment features 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Great natural lighting throughout. New carpet installed in March 2022. Clean utility room in basement with washer and dryer. Driveway on side of house provides numerous off-street parking spots. Back yard provides great opportunities for recreation, gardening, additional parking or space for an addition. Just minutes to UVA Grounds, UVA Medical Center, Scott Stadium, and Downtown Charlottesville. Recently surveyed and property corners marked. Hot Water Heater just replaced. Ting Internet! All mechanical equipment in good condition. Agent is related to sellers.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Mark H. Dean is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients in May 2017.
Dr. Mark H. Dean now faces a maximum prison sentence of life, per guidelines.
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
A soldier from Charlottesville died Wednesday morning in a helicopter crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Anderson Street at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday following a report that an adult male had been shot.
The bulk of Wednesday’s hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court centered around the accuser as she tearfully recounted her experiences and attempted to fend off accusations of inconsistent statements from the defense.
University of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters …
Mary Elliott, of Buckingham County, beat odds of one to 749,398 and then added a few odds of her own.
The new owners of Misty Mountain Camp Resort near Crozet want to add more campsites to the property along U.S. 250, but some neighbors are con…
Schools in the Charlottesville area are sending students home early Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area that could bring se…