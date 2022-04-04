4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $420,000

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in Fry Springs Neighborhood! Excellent investment opportunity for student rental or single family home. Brand New Shingle Roof!! On the main floor, enjoy ample natural light in a spacious living room with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and kitchen. Relax or entertain in the private, fenced front court yard underneath a gorgeous, mature maple tree. Off Street parking spot beside courtyard. Finished, walkout basement apartment features 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Great natural lighting throughout. New carpet installed in March 2022. Clean utility room in basement with washer and dryer. Driveway on side of house provides numerous off-street parking spots. Back yard provides great opportunities for recreation, gardening, additional parking or space for an addition. Just minutes to UVA Grounds, UVA Medical Center, Scott Stadium, and Downtown Charlottesville. Recently surveyed and property corners marked. Hot Water Heater just replaced. Ting Internet! All mechanical equipment in good condition. Agent is related to sellers.