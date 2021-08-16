4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $420,000

REDUCED! Best location to all points to shopping and downtown Charlottesville. This Raintree home has so many upgrades from the gorgeous kitchen with new cherry cabinets, granite counters, SUBZERO refrigerator, tiled back splash, additional workspace/cabinets to include a wine cooler. The living, family and dining rooms have new bamboo flooring, new tiled half bath, new HVAC 2020 (inside and out), and all baths have new toliets. The basement offers a large family room, ample storage, plumbed for bath and a one car garage.The yard has been seeded/strawed and the new grass is coming. Come see this charming colonial style home on a corner lot. Relax on the front porch, back deck or fenced back yard.