This modern and light-filled 3 bedroom end unit features an open-concept kitchen, dining & living room, plus a home office & 2-car garage. The well-appointed kitchen is complete with maple espresso cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Lovely mountain views from both the back deck and primary suite. Convenient rear driveway and garage parking/storage. Located within the Sunset Overlook neighborhood featuring a playground and guest parking. Just 5 minutes from Wegmans/5th Street Station and Azalea Park, 10 minutes from UVA and downtown mall.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 2020 University of Virginia graduate has accused one of her former professors of grooming, sexually assaulting and initiating an inappropria…
More than 300 Orange County High School students received their diplomas on May 20 at Porterfield Park. The commencement ceremony was a poigna…
Charlottesville police are investigating two shootings that were reported over Saturday night, one of which left a man injured and both of whi…
Last month, Charlottesville police officers once again arrested Mason Hughes Pickett, the man often seen around Charlottesville sporting signs…
A prominent bodybuilding coach based in Charlottesville has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly enticing minors to send him vi…