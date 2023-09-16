OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 10-12pm. Fantastic Cascadia townhouse nestled directly between two community parks. As you step inside, the lower level welcomes you with a foyer, bedroom, full bathroom, and a one-car garage. The main level features an inviting eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and an island, a half bathroom, spacious living area, and a rear patio backing community green space. Upstairs, you'll find the primary suite overlooking the green space and featuring a walk-in shower with dual shower heads. There are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and laundry on the upper level. Cascadia is known for its numerous amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, multiple playgrounds, a community garden, walking trails, and included trash/lawn care. Easy access to I-64, Darden Towe Park, the Rivanna River, Pantops shopping, Martha Jefferson Hospital, UVA, and the Downtown Mall.
4 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $419,900
