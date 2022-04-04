Great Willoughby four bed three bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes to downtown or 5th Street Station. The owner has done it all! New flooring, new kitchen including cabinets, counters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting & stainless appliances. New bathrooms (3.5!) & new paint throughout, many new windows and sliding doors, new fixtures and lighting, the list goes on. Three bedrooms & two baths upstairs including the Primary with walk in closet plus a living room, full bath and fourth bedroom in the basement with its own exterior access! Sit next to the cozy family room gas fireplace in winter months or entertain on the fully renovated back deck just off the kitchen this spring and summer. With so much flexibility and nothing left to do but enjoy it, his home will not disappoint!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Mark H. Dean is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients in May 2017.
Dr. Mark H. Dean now faces a maximum prison sentence of life, per guidelines.
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
A soldier from Charlottesville died Wednesday morning in a helicopter crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Anderson Street at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday following a report that an adult male had been shot.
The bulk of Wednesday’s hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court centered around the accuser as she tearfully recounted her experiences and attempted to fend off accusations of inconsistent statements from the defense.
University of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters …
Mary Elliott, of Buckingham County, beat odds of one to 749,398 and then added a few odds of her own.
The new owners of Misty Mountain Camp Resort near Crozet want to add more campsites to the property along U.S. 250, but some neighbors are con…
Schools in the Charlottesville area are sending students home early Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area that could bring se…