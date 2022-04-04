4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $419,900

Great Willoughby four bed three bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes to downtown or 5th Street Station. The owner has done it all! New flooring, new kitchen including cabinets, counters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting & stainless appliances. New bathrooms (3.5!) & new paint throughout, many new windows and sliding doors, new fixtures and lighting, the list goes on. Three bedrooms & two baths upstairs including the Primary with walk in closet plus a living room, full bath and fourth bedroom in the basement with its own exterior access! Sit next to the cozy family room gas fireplace in winter months or entertain on the fully renovated back deck just off the kitchen this spring and summer. With so much flexibility and nothing left to do but enjoy it, his home will not disappoint!