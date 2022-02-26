4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $415,000

Beautiful three-story townhome located in a coveted community of Charlottesville. Enjoy entertaining your guests in a spacious open concept living/dining/and kitchen area. Just off the dining area is a second-floor balcony that overlooks your fenced-in backyard. Third-floor on-suite located adjacently to two guest bedrooms and hall bath. There is plenty of room to use the 4th bedroom on the lower level as a guest bedroom or home office. Conveniently located nearby shopping, dining, minutes away from downtown, and within pedestrian access of Darden Towe Park!