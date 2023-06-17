Move in ready for quick possession! Directly across from NGIC campus. Like new construction built in 2020. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, 1-car garage. LVP flooring throughout entire home. Gourmet kitchen with oversized island, granite counters, painted maple cabinetry, morning room leading to spacious rear deck. Large owner’s suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet & private spa-like bath, and convenient bedroom-level laundry. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Fenced play area next to this town home. Energy efficient certified.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $415,000
