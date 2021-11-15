4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $415,000

COMING SOON ! Absolutely stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in the private Avemore community! This townhouse contains 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths as well as an open floorplan. Entry level offers a guest suite with attached bathroom and garage. On The main level you will find a very spacious open great room, gourmet kitchen with island and dining area. The Kitchen boasts beautiful maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The top floor features the primary bedroom and bath, 2 additional bathrooms, hall bath and a laundry area. The Avemore community offers a park-like setting, private playground and access to pool, fitness, clubhouse and business center. HOA includes lawn care, trash and snow removal. Pictures online available on 10/14/2021