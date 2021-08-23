4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $414,500

NEW PRICE! NEW HVAC! NEW W/W CARPETING (NEUTRAL) THROUGHOUT...LR-FM-1ST FLOOR M-BR and 3BRS UPSTAIRS! NEW PERGO FLOORING KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM. PROPERTY IS NOW VACANT AND EASIER TO SHOW AND SEE! ! NEW PHOTOS COMING.... MOVE-IN READY!!!! Private setting, nestled among lush greenery and walking access to Mill Creek Pond. First floor master suite and 3 bedrooms on second level. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Family room with attached bath and Laundry on 1st floor. Original owners Upgrades include.. Triple pane Thermaguard windows/new water heater 2018, new roof 2019, new Pergo flooring 2021. Ongoing utility work for burying high speed internet cables. Nature lovers...will love this one!